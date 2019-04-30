|
James R. Guzzo, age 87, U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, passed away suddenly at his home on April 29, 2019. James was the beloved husband of Lea M., nee Scaramella, for 60 wonderful years; loving father of Debbie (Keith) Guzzo Beck and Michael J. (Denise) Guzzo; dearest son of the late Mary and Joseph Guzzo; proud grandfather of Nicholas and Samantha Guzzo; dear brother of the late Sam, Carl, Frank, Eva, Gladys, Fred and Donald (Maryann) Guzzo; fond uncle of many. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church for mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019