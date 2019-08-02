|
James R. Jacques, Age 86, Born into Eternal Life on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Catherine (nee Carroll) for 32 years. Loving father of Kevin (Laura) Jacques, Vanessa (Sean) Smith, Jason (Oleysa) Jacques, the late Jennifer Jacques, and stepfather of Michael (Jennifer) Perlongo. Proud grandfather of Rachel, Lara, Katherine, Stephen, Phillip, Kai, Aya, Daniel, and Ryan.Dear great grandfather of Mason and Ryder. Jim wrote his own rules and paved his own way. He attacked life and kissed it. He had a firm understanding of what was important. Jim is fondly remembered for his long entertaining stories which he loved to share. Graduate of Emory University, and Retired Marketing Representative for IBM. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL on Monday, August 5, 2019 for memorial visitation 10:00am-12:00 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ the King School Foundation are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
