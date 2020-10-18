1/
James R. Keenan
Beloved husband of 62 years to Elaine nee Swiatkowski. Loving Father of Daniel (Deborah), Anne, Gregory (Laura), Stephen (Diane), Thomas (Nicole), and the late Kenneth (Tina). Cherished Papa of Timothy, Peter "PJ" (Michelle), Megan, Sara, Laura, Hailey, Joseph, Michael, James; and great-grandfather of his little ones: Samantha, Helen, and Riley Jo. Dear brother of Joanne (the late Robert) McDevitt. Fond brother-in-law of Dorothy Swiatkowski. Visitation Thursday from 3 until 8 PM at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS Norridge Chapels 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Friday at 9:00 AM from the funeral home. Mass 10:00 AM at St. Monica Church. ENT. All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). For info: 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
OCT
23
Funeral
09:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Funeral services provided by
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
