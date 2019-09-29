Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Services
James Matela
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
James R. Matela Obituary
James R. Matela, age 94, U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Devoted father of James (Paula), Michael and Lori (Susan). Loving grandfather of Cory, Jimmy, Kevin, Sean, Tony, and Maria. Forty two years of service with Peoples Gas. Jim was also very active at his beloved Immaculate Conception Parish-Brighton Park. Devoted Yankee fan. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 29th, 6-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept. 30th, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
