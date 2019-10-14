|
|
James R. Patterson, age 87 of Holmes Beach, Florida and Winnetka Illinois. Beloved husband of Carolyn Patterson nee Bacciocco; loving father of James R. Jr. (Sheri) Patterson, Michael C. (Jennifer) Patterson, Patrick A. (Kerry) Patterson, Maryann (Mike) Atkinson, Muffy Hostetler, Molly (Greg) Johnston, Maggie (Robert) Gapp, Bean Kingsbury and Carrie (Jack) Buck; proud grandfather 36; great-grandfather of 10; dear brother of Patti (John,MD) Bennan. Visitation Thursday October 17, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday October 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Techny, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420 Chicago, IL 60603.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019