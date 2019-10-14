Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
James R. Patterson Obituary
James R. Patterson, age 87 of Holmes Beach, Florida and Winnetka Illinois. Beloved husband of Carolyn Patterson nee Bacciocco; loving father of James R. Jr. (Sheri) Patterson, Michael C. (Jennifer) Patterson, Patrick A. (Kerry) Patterson, Maryann (Mike) Atkinson, Muffy Hostetler, Molly (Greg) Johnston, Maggie (Robert) Gapp, Bean Kingsbury and Carrie (Jack) Buck; proud grandfather 36; great-grandfather of 10; dear brother of Patti (John,MD) Bennan. Visitation Thursday October 17, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Friday October 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Techny, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Suite 3420 Chicago, IL 60603.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
