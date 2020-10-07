1/2
James R. Riley Jr.
James R. Riley, Jr., Age 78, Ret. Detective C.P.D., Born into Eternal Life on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee White) for 48 years. Loving father of Matthew, John C.F.D., and Andrew C.P.D., (Jessica) Riley. Proud "Papa" of Brooke, Cameron, Nolan, Jack, Nora, Drew, James, and Averie. Dear brother of Jean O'Donnell, Ret. CPD, Mary Riley, Ret. CPD, Kathleen, John, and Joseph Riley. Jim was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He served honorably for over 38 years with the Chicago Police Department (with Area 1 Detectives) earning many Department Commendations and Honorable Mentions. Jim was an alumnus of Little Flower Grammar School and St. Rita H.S. (1959). Longtime Beverly resident and member of St. Jude League, F.O.P. Lodge # 7, and St. Michael the Archangel K of C Police Council # 12173 in Chicago. Visitation Friday 3-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00am for Riley Family and immediate friends. (Maximum 125 in attendance.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or CK 2050 Campaign, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 6, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Jim Riley's death. I knew him best from when I was on the Chicago Police Department, one of a small group of young woman who entered the CPD in the early 1970's. He was always such a gentleman and was so proud of his sisters who also joined the CPD. He was blessed with a loving family and I know they will miss him terribly.
Marjorie O'Dea
