James R. Riley, Jr., Age 78, Ret. Detective C.P.D., Born into Eternal Life on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee White) for 48 years. Loving father of Matthew, John C.F.D., and Andrew C.P.D., (Jessica) Riley. Proud "Papa" of Brooke, Cameron, Nolan, Jack, Nora, Drew, James, and Averie. Dear brother of Jean O'Donnell, Ret. CPD, Mary Riley, Ret. CPD, Kathleen, John, and Joseph Riley. Jim was also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He served honorably for over 38 years with the Chicago Police Department (with Area 1 Detectives) earning many Department Commendations and Honorable Mentions. Jim was an alumnus of Little Flower Grammar School and St. Rita H.S. (1959). Longtime Beverly resident and member of St. Jude League, F.O.P. Lodge # 7, and St. Michael the Archangel K of C Police Council # 12173 in Chicago. Visitation Friday 3-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:00am for Riley Family and immediate friends. (Maximum 125 in attendance.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or CK 2050 Campaign, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com