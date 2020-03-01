|
James R. Rizzo, Age 90. Beloved husband of Alice nee LaCursia. Loving father of Sue, Sandy, Jim (Patricia), John (Laura) and stepfather to Kenneth (Linda) Reamer, Renee (Michael) Reid and the late Larry (Mary) Reamer. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 11. Jim was a 35-year employee with the Chicago Park District. Visitation Monday March 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020