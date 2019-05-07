Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
James Watermann
James R. Watermann, age 65; beloved husband of Patricia, nee Hynes; loving father of Thomas (Mary) and Laura (Kyle Farmer, Fiancé); proud grandfather of Lillian; dear brother of Robert (Denise) Watermann and Joan (Michael) Schrager; fond uncle of many; cherished nephew of Lillian Kappelmeier. Lying in State, Wednesday, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to NorthShore University Health System Kellogg Cancer Center or Food for the Poor would be appreciated. For information, Nelson Funeral Home at 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
