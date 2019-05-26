|
James R. Yurko, Sr., 64, of Frankfort, passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice on May 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Joyce Yurko, sons: James R. Yurko , Jr. of Tinley Park and Kevin (Stacy) Reutter of Frankfort; grandchildren: Brenden and Austin Reutter; Siblings: Sandy (Bill) Kelchner of Country Club Hills, George (late Yvonne) Yurko of Tinley Park, Ronald (Diana) of Justice and Many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of: Robert (Carol) Cawthon of Simsbury, CT, Russell (Nancy) Cawthon of Burr Ridge, late Harold Cawthon, late Barbara (Ron) Wicoff of Danville, late Ruby (Late Ron) Gudgel. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Alice Yurko and in-laws: Ray and Mattie Cawthon. Mr. Yurko was a Plant Supervisor at Union Carbide/VisKase and an owner/operator of a trucking company and enjoyed fishing and travel. Private Services will be held with an Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. To sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019