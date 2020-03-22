|
Born in Chicago, IL to Loretta (Pullano) and James Paradiso Sr., James (Jim) Raymond Paradiso, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 16th, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. A "recovering academic", Jim was forever proud of his graduate degrees in Philosophy and Business Administration. An early adapter of the digital academic movement, he was known to teach online college courses at 4AM from his home office, enjoying his most creative hours before the sun rose.
Later in life, his artistry blossomed, first with painting, then photography and, finally, memoirs and plays. He went on to have dozens of pieces published and dedicated his work to his true love, sweet muse and bodyguard, Suzi; his most devoted fan.
A fiercely intelligent and loyal soul, he will be kept alive in the hearts of those who love him, including his daughters, Rebecca and Nicole; son-in-law, Francisco; grandchildren, Majua, Niko and Dessa Rose; dear cousin, Ava; and his beautiful community of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzi, for whom his love reigns eternal.
Jim's family would like to share their profound appreciation for the staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI for their supreme care and kindness.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020