James "Jim" Daniel Ricci, age 30, beloved son of Daniel and Eva (nee Lis) Ricci, devoted brother of Thomas and Elaina Ricci. Dear partner of Amy Shearer, loving grandson of Walter and Carol Lis, Mary Ricci and the late Louis Ricci. Also survived by aunts & uncles: Mary Lou Spinasanto & the late Michael Spinasanto, Michael and Lucy Ricci, Nick and Kim Ricci, Michael and Donna Connolly, Walter Lis, Cousins: Mark, Bob and Joe Connolly, Andrea Spinasanto, Thomas (Julie) Ricci, Melissa and Hannah Ricci. James was loved and cherished by countless friends and colleagues. James grew up in Lisle and Woodridge, Illinois. He attended the Lisle schools through 8th grade, graduated from Benet Academy in Lisle (2008), received his Bachelor of Science in Integrative Biology at University of Illinois in Champaign (2012), and Master of Science in Entomology at University of California, Riverside (2015). Since 2012, he enjoyed living and working as an entomologist in California. James traveled both near and far, with each day full of adventure. James loved life and learning, with his most recent endeavor as a co-founder at Ovipost, an insect farm in Florida. Every person who met James experienced his larger than life spirit in his big beautiful smile, his witty sense of humor, and his genuine concern and respect for all. We will miss James more than words can say. Visitation to be held Sunday February 9, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (5015 Lincoln Ave. Lisle, IL) from 3:00PM – 8:00PM. Funeral Monday February 10, 2020 11AM prayers from the funeral home to an 11:30AM Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (820 Division St. Lisle.) In lieu of flowers, family would greatly appreciate donations to Marklund, a nonprofit organization that serves adults with serious and profound developmental disabilities. Donations can be made online at https://www.marklund.org/, or mailed to Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL 60134, Memo: In Memory of James Ricci. For more information call 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020