James Navta
James Richard Navta

James Richard Navta Obituary
James Richard Navta, 70, of Westmont, was born 06 Jul 1948 in East Chicago, Ind. and passed away 22 Feb 2019. Jim was a graduate of Valparaiso University and Lutheran School of Theology / Seminex and served as an ELCA pastor. He was the devoted partner of Lyn Mallman; loving father of Christopher (Hilary Swanson) Navta and Sarah (Christine Hunsicker) Navta; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Laurel, and Barry.  Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred (nee Hus) Navta.  Visitation Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 516 Washington Street, West Dundee. Arrangements were entrusted to Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
