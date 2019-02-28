|
James Richard Navta, 70, of Westmont, was born 06 Jul 1948 in East Chicago, Ind. and passed away 22 Feb 2019. Jim was a graduate of Valparaiso University and Lutheran School of Theology / Seminex and served as an ELCA pastor. He was the devoted partner of Lyn Mallman; loving father of Christopher (Hilary Swanson) Navta and Sarah (Christine Hunsicker) Navta; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Laurel, and Barry. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred (nee Hus) Navta. Visitation Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church, 516 Washington Street, West Dundee. Arrangements were entrusted to Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019