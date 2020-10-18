Jimmy, age 64, died October 9, 2020. Quick to tell a joke, Jim was a friendly guy who loved dogs, the blues, the Bears, and routinely bested his mother at Jeopardy. Maker of sublime omelets, grilled cheese sandwiches and tuna salad. He had a good eye for "alley finds" and could fix anything. Preceded in death by beloved grandparents Loretta and Martin Hoekstra, dear big brother John, and beloved Stormy and Mojo. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Carolyn, sisters Laurie and Lisa, and brother-in-law William. We love him and will miss him forever.





