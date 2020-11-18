James Robert Kolzow of Clarendon Hills, Illinois. Son of the late John and Margaret Kolzow. Beloved husband of Janet, loving father of Kristen and Michelle. Caring grandfather of Kenton and Kailyn. Brother of William, Richard, and Ron (Maureen). Born and raised in Hinsdale, Illinois, graduate of Hinsdale Central High School, graduate of Colorado State College, Greeley, Colorado, with a Bachelor of Science degree. Teacher of Biology and coach of football and wrestling in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Committed teacher of Biology and AP Biology and well-loved coach of football, baseball, and girls softball (1969-2000). Known for his kind and gentle ways, his leadership and dedication inspired students and athletes alike. A quotation of Jim's which best describes his life: "I love what I do every day. I am blessed." Services for Jim are private. Donations can be made in Jim's memory to Alzheimer's Association
