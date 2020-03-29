|
Suddenly, beloved husband of Catherine Balentine; adored father of Emily, Nick, Michael, Lizzy, Jack and Mary Catherine; dear brother of Mary Mueller (the late David) Rogers, George (the late Annie) and John (Carol) ; fond uncle and great uncle of many; Funeral Services private with a celebration of life to be announced later. In lieu of flowers donations to the Evans Scholar Foundation (www.wgaesf.org) would be appreciated. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020