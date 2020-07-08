90, Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16 in Edina, MN. Jim was preceded in death by his sister Marian (George) Stockhoff and children Gretchen Gratson and Todd Rowader. He is survived by Sylvia, his beloved wife of 57 years; his four sons and their families; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Jim was born on September 10, 1929 the son of Stephen Joseph Rowader and Julia Cecilia nee Bilski at Midway Hospital, St. Paul, MN.



Jim had three siblings: Marian (George) Stockhoff, Thomas Charles (Diane) Rowader, and Eileen (Paul) Lyon, (Robert) Hampson.



Jim grew up in Prospect Heights, IL where he attended St. James Catholic School and Arlington Heights High School, both in Arlington Heights, IL and University of Illinois (Navy Pier). He served his country in the US Army, stationed in Ft. Lee, Virginia during the Korean War.



He married Joan Carol Christman and they had five children: Darrell James (Linda) Rowader, Jon Allen Rowader, Scott Michael (Lisa) Rowader, Todd David Rowader and Gretchen (Michael) Gratson.



He married Sylvia Carmen Melendez and they had one son: James Robert Rowader, Jr. (Theresa Harris).



Jim had ten grandchildren: Carly Rowader; Brent (Lynda) Rowader; Stephen (Sarah) Rowader; Teresa (Ovidio) Lopez; Christanna (Bobby) Josker; Elizabeth Rowader Sean Rowader; Isabel Rowader; Andrew Rowader; and Jack Rowader.



He had four great-grandchildren: Paige Rowader; Jade Rowader; Lucas Rowader and Lilliya Josker.



Most of Jim's career was as an insurance broker and retired from Prudential Insurance. He was a great golfer, teaching his sons and grandchildren his skill, and passionate White Sox fan. In retirement he worked at various golf courses in northwest suburbs of Chicago. He then moved to Minneapolis, where he will be remembered for his humor and high spirits.



Arrangements for a memorial service are being planned for September 2020.





