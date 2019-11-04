|
On October 18th, 2019 James R. Proce (born 6/30/1942) left this earth after eleven months of unbearable pain from cancer. He fought a hard fight but, in the end, he was beaten by death. He leaves to remember him, his loving wife Valorie, his children Denise, Jim, and Tony, stepson Jeremy, eight grandchildren, a brother Bob (Joyce) and sister, Camille Siedelmann (Ron, deceased). Also, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela (Costante) Proce, brother John Jr., and nephew John Proce III. There will never be another like him. Jim was a creative, loving, and profoundly interesting human being who loved life. He loved cooking, gardening, entertaining, traveling, and dancing with Valorie at dance halls, lodges and parties. He loved creating costumes every Halloween to astound his friends. Valorie was the perfect companion for him and they enjoyed each other's talents throughout the years.
His nieces and nephews called him "Unk" and loved having him and Val at their homes for holidays at which time he would regale them with his stories that always had a funny punch line, and if they didn't, he would make one up. He will never be forgotten for his loving ways and talents and always making time for his friends and family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 4, 2019