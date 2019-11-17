|
James "Seamus" Ryan, native of Lodge Hospital, Co. Limerick, Ireland; beloved husband of Kathleen nee Sheehan; loving father of Katherine (Thomas) Barrett, James (Sheryl), Joseph, Michael, David (Rebecca), Thomas (Carrie), Joanne (Mark) Driessen, Francis (Joanna) and John (Shannon); cherished grandfather of 26 and great grandfather of 1; dear brother of Sean, Maureen, Willie, Tom, Paddy, Gerald, Frank, Margaret, Kathleen, Chrissie and the late Michael, Bernard and Joseph; fond uncle of many. Founding member and player of Limerick Men's Hurling Club. Long time member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 13. Visitation Sunday 2-8 PM and Monday 8:30 AM until time of prayers 9:15 AM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem & Talcott). Mass 10 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Loyola McNeal Behavioral Clinic would be appreciated. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019