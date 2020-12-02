James Ryan Harrigan, Age 73, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on November 27, 2020. Loving father of Stacy (Terry) Falls, James Ryan Harrigan (Becky), Timothy (Katie) Harrigan, and William (Ginny) Harrigan. Proud "Papa" of Lillian, Anna, Jack, Erin, Luke, Maggie, Claire, Timmy, Grace, Colin, Molly, Moira, Livi, and Teagan. Beloved son of the late Eileen and Thomas "Bud" Harrigan. Dear brother of Patricia (the late Thomas) Tierney, Thomas (Anne), Michael (Joanne), Robert (Maureen), Dennis (Colleen), Mary (John) Passananti, Richard, Timothy (Karen), Kathleen (Patrick) Walsh, John, Nancy, and Martin Harrigan. Jim was also loved by his countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fond nephew of Richard (the late Barbara) Harrigan. Alumnus of St. John Fisher Grammar School (1961), and Br. Rice H.S. (1965). He was an avid golfer and die-hard Oklahoma Sooners Fan. Jim will be remembered by all for his million-dollar smile. Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church on Monday, December 7, 2020 will be private for the Harrigan Family. Livestream of the funeral mass will be available using the link: https://asimplestreaming.com/harrigan
beginning at 10:00am. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com