James Stanley Matusiak, 74, of Chicago passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was a loyal teamster of Local 714 for more than 20 years before retirement. He is survived by his sisters Adrienne Massel and Constance, 4 nieces and nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Covill. Jim loved family, friends, and neighbors. Memorial Visitation Saturday Nov. 23 from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the National Park Foundation, The Anti-Cruelty Society or the Humane Society. For Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019