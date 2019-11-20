Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
James S. Matusiak Obituary
James Stanley Matusiak, 74, of Chicago passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was a loyal teamster of Local 714 for more than 20 years before retirement. He is survived by his sisters Adrienne Massel and Constance, 4 nieces and nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Covill. Jim loved family, friends, and neighbors. Memorial Visitation Saturday Nov. 23 from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the National Park Foundation, The Anti-Cruelty Society or the Humane Society. For Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
