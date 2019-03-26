Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
James Phillips
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Phillips

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

James S. Phillips Obituary
James S. Phillips age 89, retired executive at Chicago USG Corp. Beloved husband for 53 years to Beverly Phillips; loving father of James Phillips (Carol Wang), Thomas (Emily) Phillips, Daniel Phillips and Janeen (Rex) Savage; proud grandfather of Caroline, James and Eleanor Phillips, Allison and Lucy Savage; dear brother of Joanne Rector. Visitation Wednesday March 27, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday March 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now