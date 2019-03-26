|
|
James S. Phillips age 89, retired executive at Chicago USG Corp. Beloved husband for 53 years to Beverly Phillips; loving father of James Phillips (Carol Wang), Thomas (Emily) Phillips, Daniel Phillips and Janeen (Rex) Savage; proud grandfather of Caroline, James and Eleanor Phillips, Allison and Lucy Savage; dear brother of Joanne Rector. Visitation Wednesday March 27, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday March 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019