Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Samuel Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Samuel Campbell Obituary
James Samuel Campbell age 64 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a former employee of Lake County, Indiana. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. He leaves to cherish fond memories 1 son James Robinson of Grand Rapids, MI; Loving mother Betty J. Looney of Gary, IN; Aunt Faye Brown; Cousin Andre J. Brown Jr. both of Pittsburg, PA; Devoted friend James R. Durham of Gary, IN and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Father Pat Gaza officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now