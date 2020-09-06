1/
James Schenk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Schenk 56, of Wilmette passed away August 15, 2020 after battling a long Illness.

Jimmy was a talented and amazing Chef who enjoyed music and literature. He loved the mountains and great outdoors where he spent the majority of his free time hiking. He was known for his enthusiasm for all he did, his kindness and sense of humor, his great love and loyalty to his family and friends. You could count on Jimmy to share his intelligence gained from being a voracious reader of the classics, philosophy, and history. He enjoyed long conversations and music from Arias to Zappa. Jimmy had a rare gift of making all who knew him feel special and loved. Although Jim never married, he loved children, family and friends.

Jimmy is survived by his Mother, Peggy O'Halloran and Father, Walter and (Lilly) Schenk. Sisters, Danielle Burgert and P J Meurk, nephew Russell Burgert, nieces Beth and Shannon Burgert and Delaney Nold. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and fabulous Wilmette friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM prior to the 11:00 AM Mass on September 12, 2020 at St. Francis Church located at 524 9th Street, Wilmette IL. Parish YouTube channel, so anyone not able to attend can view. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXAStadUSwbrziS5mBoit6C5QfhQwHnXF


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved