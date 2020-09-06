James Schenk 56, of Wilmette passed away August 15, 2020 after battling a long Illness.
Jimmy was a talented and amazing Chef who enjoyed music and literature. He loved the mountains and great outdoors where he spent the majority of his free time hiking. He was known for his enthusiasm for all he did, his kindness and sense of humor, his great love and loyalty to his family and friends. You could count on Jimmy to share his intelligence gained from being a voracious reader of the classics, philosophy, and history. He enjoyed long conversations and music from Arias to Zappa. Jimmy had a rare gift of making all who knew him feel special and loved. Although Jim never married, he loved children, family and friends.
Jimmy is survived by his Mother, Peggy O'Halloran and Father, Walter and (Lilly) Schenk. Sisters, Danielle Burgert and P J Meurk, nephew Russell Burgert, nieces Beth and Shannon Burgert and Delaney Nold. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and fabulous Wilmette friends.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM prior to the 11:00 AM Mass on September 12, 2020 at St. Francis Church located at 524 9th Street, Wilmette IL. Parish YouTube channel, so anyone not able to attend can view. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXAStadUSwbrziS5mBoit6C5QfhQwHnXF