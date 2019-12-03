Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
James Scott Brownlow, Jr., 93, a 56-year resident of Western Springs and WWII Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Anita. Loving father of James Scott Brownlow, III, and Nancy (late Jeffrey) Hodapp. Devoted grandfather of Eli and Amy Hodapp. Dear brother of Alice (late Dennis) Davoren and the late Barbara (the late Lloyd) Fredendall. Fond brother-in-law of Alfred (Marjorie) Strakshus. Dear uncle of many. Special thanks to the nurses and aides of Kindred Hospice and "More Than Your Family." Visitation 10am until Funeral Service 12 Noon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or a appreciated. Jim was a life member of the Western Springs V.F.W. Post #10778 and the LaGrange American Legion Coulter Post #1941. He was an avid photographer and a collector of antique clocks. He also enjoyed woodworking. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
