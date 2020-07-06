James Scott Harper, 67, died March 16, 2020, at his home in McKinleyville, CA. James grew up in Glen Ellyn, IL, the son of the late Robert and Mary Lou Harper. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and received his Masters degree from Indiana University. He was a talented writer and an avid Cubs fan. James is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary (Martin), 2 sisters, Barbara (the late John) Barr, and Vicki (John) Davis, 5 nieces and nephews, Matthew Barr, Lauren, Christopher, and John Davis, Claire Davis Quintana (Michael) and a great niece, Alice Barr.





