James Stella, age 82; of Downers Grove. Beloved son of the late Charles and Emily Marie Stella; loving brother of Charles (Charlene) Stella and the late Mary Stella; dear uncle of Charles M. (Jennifer Malec) Stella and Dawn M. (Paul Simonek) Stella. James was a proud member of many ski clubs. Visitation Saturday, August 15th, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 1:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private.