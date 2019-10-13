Home

POWERED BY

Services
MICHELS-LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sikorske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stephen Sikorske


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stephen Sikorske Obituary
99, passed away September 13, 2019 in Tampa, Florida under a bright harvest moon. Jim was born in 1920 in Danzig, Free State of Prussia. Jim was a Navy veteran of WW2 and served on the USS San Jacinto. He was also an electrician and lineman for the city of Chicago. He enjoyed his retirement in Holiday, Florida with his sweetheart of sixty-nine years, Maizie Kiney Sikorske. Maizie passed in 2012. James was a formidable story teller and jokester who enjoyed beautiful music, bridge and a good meal. He had countless friends. Jim and Maizie were preceded in death by their son, James Stephen Sikorske Jr. The remaining devoted family include daughter, Sheri Lacina; son, Thomas Scott Sikorske; grandchildren, Cynthia Gilmore, Jeff Sikorske, Jenn Kimball, Nicholas Sikorske and Ali McCoy; great-grandchildren, Sean Gimore, Shelby Gilmore, Maximillian Kimball, Mitchell Kimball, Conner McCoy, and Maizie McCoy. He was also the loving uncle of Derek and John Kiney and Debra Kiney Egan. Military honors were conducted at Florida National Cemetery on September 30, 2019 and a memorial service will be conducted by the family. Michels-Lundquist Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now