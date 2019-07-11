Dr. James "Jim" Stephens D.D.S., 86, of Wilmette formerly Kenilworth. Beloved husband for 66 years of Helen Stephens nee Brandjord; loving father of James (Beth) Stephens, John (Elissa) Stephens, Scott (Janet) Stephens, Todd (Conie Gutierrez) Stephens, Bob (Carla) Stephens; proud grandfather of Patrick Tiderman, Brian (Kendall) Stephens, Lucas (Megan) Stephens, Casandra (Ziad) Mahmassani, Michelle Stephens, Todd Stephens, Alden Stephens, Owen Stephens and the late Cody Stephens; great grandfather of Erik Tiderman, Declynn Stephens and Thayne Stephens; dear brother of Kaye (Jack) BeauLac, the late Richard (Marilyn) Stephens, Helen (Louie) Bogan and Charles (Monica) Stephens; dear uncle of many.



Jim grew up in Grand Forks, N.D. He attended the University of North Dakota where he earned his undergraduate degree and played football. Jim met his wife Helen while at the University of North Dakota. They fell in love at first sight and were married in 1953.



Jim attended Northwestern University Dental School. After graduation he served his R.O.T.C., joining the Air Force, becoming a Captain and serving as a dentist.







In 1959 he purchased a dental practice, Stephens Dentistry, in Evanston, IL. He practiced dentistry for many years with Helen as his assistant. He worked with his two sons James Brian and Bob. James Brian recently retired and today Bob works with Jim's grandson Luke (also, a dentist).



Jim loved his profession and his patients. He was a world-renowned dentist. He was the chair of the Chicago Mid-Winter Meeting, active in the Chicago Dental Society, local groups and study clubs.



Jim loved sports and playing tennis, skiing and golf. Spending the summers in Pentwater, Mi. meant the world to him.



Jim fought the fight of his life against Parkinson's Disease for 20 plus years without any complaining.



A celebration of Jim's life was held at Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, Illinois 60043. Interment was private.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.