James Steven Burton, 69, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019. Loving brother of Jeffrey (Evie), Marlys (Mark) Thompson, Jed (Nancy), Jody (fiancé Roy Megahan), Erica (Jay) Check, and Erin (fiancée Dave Curington). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son to the late James and the late Dolores. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2-4pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL 60631. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020