Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Steven Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Steven Burton Obituary
James Steven Burton, 69, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019. Loving brother of Jeffrey (Evie), Marlys (Mark) Thompson, Jed (Nancy), Jody (fiancé Roy Megahan), Erica (Jay) Check, and Erin (fiancée Dave Curington). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son to the late James and the late Dolores. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2-4pm at Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL 60631. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -