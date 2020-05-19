James Stromayer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday May 11th, Jim Stromayer, loving father and uncle, passed away at the age of 70 after testing positive for COVID-19. The world became a brighter place when Jim was born on June 16th, 1949. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma, his father, John, and his older sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Cassie, Carlie & Paige. Aside from them, Jim loved golf, Star Trek, Elvis, the Bears and the Chicago Cubs. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved