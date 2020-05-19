On Monday May 11th, Jim Stromayer, loving father and uncle, passed away at the age of 70 after testing positive for COVID-19. The world became a brighter place when Jim was born on June 16th, 1949. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma, his father, John, and his older sister, Marilyn. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Cassie, Carlie & Paige. Aside from them, Jim loved golf, Star Trek, Elvis, the Bears and the Chicago Cubs. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





