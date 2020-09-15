James Sundberg

On Monday, September 14, 2020, Jim Sundberg, loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 74. Jim was known for his love of cars (particularly corvettes) and guitars, and above all, his sense of humor and generosity. A retired Chicago police officer, Jim is survived by his two children, Darrin and Allison, and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Jacob. A private memorial service will be held for friends and family. Donations in his honor may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store