James Sundry, age 66, passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ann nee Hriczik and Jim V. Sundry; dear nephew of Tom Hriczik; fond cousin and friend of many. Jim was a football player during his years at East Leyden High School. Proud member for 35 years of the Electrical Union 134. Jim loved the game of golf and he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Jim's family lives in Western Pennsylvania. Private Interment at All Saints Cemetery took place on Wednesday March 18, 2020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020