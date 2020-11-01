James T. Allen, 86 of Mt. Prospect was born August 29, 1934 in Chicago to William P. and Christine H. (Fisher) Allen and passed away October 19, 2020. Jim graduated from Loyola University with a Liberal Arts degree and went on to IIT Chicago receiving a degree in mechanical and aero-space engineering. He also served in the United States Army retiring as a Captain and was a very active parishioner at St. Cecilia Church in Mt. Prospect. Jim was the beloved husband of Patricia C. (Halloran) Allen; loving father of Jeanne (Mark) Doruff, Diane (Gregory) Summers, Thomas (Victoria) Allen, Nanette (Stanley) Kuc, Janet (Paul) Hagen, Robert (Mary Dwyer) Allen and Susan (William) Tangney; cherished grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 9 with 2 more on the way and dear brother of the late Ruth Weiher, William J. Allen, Joan Sommer and Lawrence J. Allen and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment will be private. To leave a condolence message, please visit lauterburgoehler.com
