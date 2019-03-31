|
|
James T. FitzGibbon, age 86. Beloved husband of Kathleen; dear father of Thomas (Dara), Paul, John (Lorie), Michael, and Matthew; loving grandfather of Abigail, Jane, Lily, Clare, and Molly; fond brother of the late Jack FitzGibbon; also survived by nieces and nephews. James had a long and successful career as a Chicago intellectual property attorney. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to travel the world with his motorcycle club. James was also an art collector, jazz lover, and a longtime member of the Union League Club. There was never an adventure he would turn down. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661 until the time of the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers donations to The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019