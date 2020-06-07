James T. Frankenbach
1953 - 2020
James T. Frankenbach, age 67; beloved husband of Nancy J. Frankenbach, née Blair; loving

father of Megan and Jimmy Frankenbach; cherished brother of Bill (Lisha) Frankenbach, Cindy (Ed) Salecki, Joe (Liz) Frankenbach, and Kathy (Terry) Kazupski; fond brother-in-law of Cindy (Paul) Brown, Chuck (Cheryl) Blair, John Blair, and Jill Maduros; uncle and friend to many. Jim's life was well lived, he was well loved and has the respect of anyone blessed to know him.

Born May 16th, 1953 to Kathleen and James Frankenbach, Jim grew up in Chicago and attended St. Joseph's School, St. Laurence High School, Northern Illinois University and Loyola University in Chicago for his MBA. He met Nancy in 1981 and they were married 1983.

Family always came first for Jim, and he filled our home with laughter and joy. His world revolved around Nancy, Megan, and Jimmy. He was a true family man, never missing an opportunity to do something spontaneous with Megan or play a round of golf with Jimmy. He loved his date nights with Nancy, typically going out for Italian food. He was our source of comfort. We knew that Dad would always know what to do or say to put us at ease. Dad could always make everything ok. We miss him dearly, but we remember our husband and father as a kind, supportive, and strong man.

Jim worked tirelessly during his career at Rush University Medical Center, and he rose from his entry level accounting position to be the President of Rush North Shore Medical Center. He retired from Rush after 33 years, but not before making many lifelong friends. Retirement didn't last long, and he worked for 6 more years at the City Colleges of Chicago. His colleagues remember him as a confident and compassionate leader, who cared for others.

Known as Jim to most, Jimmy or James to others, and Big Jim or Dad to a lucky few. He was larger than life, but humble to his core. A fan of Jimmy Buffett, the Blackhawks, and summer rides in his convertible. His family brought him great joy, and he leaves the legacy of love and laughter to Nancy, Megan, and Jimmy. Jim was loved by many, and will be missed by many more.

Due to the current regulations regarding gatherings, Funeral Services at Sullivan Funeral Home and Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery are private. We are planning a Big Jim worthy celebration of life at Christ Church of Oak Brook at a future date. Please show your support by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. For information: 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Thank you Jim for your years of dedicated leadership in the Rush University Medical Center and System.
Catherine Tierney Brady
Coworker
June 6, 2020
we are so sorry to hear of Jims passing, we remember neighbored visits with family few years back, always had a smile and of course Hockey in common. Mike Novack notified us and remembers his friendliness. God Bless
Liz and Garry Bartecki
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Dear Neighbors: please accept my deepest sympathy on this untimely loss of your loved one.
If there is anything at all I can do during this difficult time please contact me via email: faridsaheb7@gmail.com
Farid Saheb
44 Bradford Lane
FARID SAHEB
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
June 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Krhovsky
June 3, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David DiBiase
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.So sorry for your loss Nancy,Megan & Jimmy
David DiBiase
Friend
June 2, 2020
so sorry to hear of Jims passing. He was always a second brother to us and a second son to my late parents. The friendship he and my brother, Fred, had was amazing. Im so glad I had a chance to visit with him a while back. My condolences to the Frankenbach family. What a kind, fun and loving man he was .
Sally Pribble Hartz
Sally Hartz
Friend
