Thank you Jim for your years of dedicated leadership in the Rush University Medical Center and System.
James T. Frankenbach, age 67; beloved husband of Nancy J. Frankenbach, née Blair; loving
father of Megan and Jimmy Frankenbach; cherished brother of Bill (Lisha) Frankenbach, Cindy (Ed) Salecki, Joe (Liz) Frankenbach, and Kathy (Terry) Kazupski; fond brother-in-law of Cindy (Paul) Brown, Chuck (Cheryl) Blair, John Blair, and Jill Maduros; uncle and friend to many. Jim's life was well lived, he was well loved and has the respect of anyone blessed to know him.
Born May 16th, 1953 to Kathleen and James Frankenbach, Jim grew up in Chicago and attended St. Joseph's School, St. Laurence High School, Northern Illinois University and Loyola University in Chicago for his MBA. He met Nancy in 1981 and they were married 1983.
Family always came first for Jim, and he filled our home with laughter and joy. His world revolved around Nancy, Megan, and Jimmy. He was a true family man, never missing an opportunity to do something spontaneous with Megan or play a round of golf with Jimmy. He loved his date nights with Nancy, typically going out for Italian food. He was our source of comfort. We knew that Dad would always know what to do or say to put us at ease. Dad could always make everything ok. We miss him dearly, but we remember our husband and father as a kind, supportive, and strong man.
Jim worked tirelessly during his career at Rush University Medical Center, and he rose from his entry level accounting position to be the President of Rush North Shore Medical Center. He retired from Rush after 33 years, but not before making many lifelong friends. Retirement didn't last long, and he worked for 6 more years at the City Colleges of Chicago. His colleagues remember him as a confident and compassionate leader, who cared for others.
Known as Jim to most, Jimmy or James to others, and Big Jim or Dad to a lucky few. He was larger than life, but humble to his core. A fan of Jimmy Buffett, the Blackhawks, and summer rides in his convertible. His family brought him great joy, and he leaves the legacy of love and laughter to Nancy, Megan, and Jimmy. Jim was loved by many, and will be missed by many more.
Due to the current regulations regarding gatherings, Funeral Services at Sullivan Funeral Home and Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery are private. We are planning a Big Jim worthy celebration of life at Christ Church of Oak Brook at a future date.
