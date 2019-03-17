|
James T. Liapes, who was born on October 21, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Theodore and Helen (nee Lambros) Liapes passed away Thursday, March 14 in Carmel, Indiana. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Angeline (nee Ladas) and his cherished sons Theodore and John (Mary) Liapes and granddaughter Katherine (Evan) Teske. Loving brother of Nicholas, and the late Steve. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, Illinois, 60025. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, Monastery of the Holy Cross, P.O. Box 397, Iron, Mountain, MI 49801. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019