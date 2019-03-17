Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
James Liapes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Liapes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Liapes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James T. Liapes Obituary
James T. Liapes, who was born on October 21, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Theodore and Helen (nee Lambros) Liapes passed away Thursday, March 14 in Carmel, Indiana. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Angeline (nee Ladas) and his cherished sons Theodore and John (Mary) Liapes and granddaughter Katherine (Evan) Teske. Loving brother of Nicholas, and the late Steve. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 a.m at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, Illinois, 60025. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, Monastery of the Holy Cross, P.O. Box 397, Iron, Mountain, MI 49801. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now