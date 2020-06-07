James T. McCreary M.D.
James T. McCreary, M.D., age 73, of Oak Park passed away June 3, 2020; U.S. Army veteran (Vietnam); beloved husband of Linda Lee; loving father of Christine (Keith) Odeen, Karen (Paul) Hawk, Daniel (Kelly) and Matthew (Jessica Yee) McCreary; cherished grandpa of Alexis Odeen, Wesley, Miles and Elliott Hawk, Everett, Madelyn, Warren and Harlan McCreary, and Leo and Finley McCreary; dear brother of Eugene (Rosemary) and Timothy (Genevieve) McCreary, Mary Wiles (Matthew Barnard) and the late John (the late Linda) McCreary; fond uncle and cousin of many. Dr. McCreary was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He practiced internal medicine in Chicago for over 40 years. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org) or a charity of your choice. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
June 6, 2020
Dr. James McCreary was an excellent doctor and I enjoyed my many visits with him. I grew up one and a half blocks from where he lived in Oak Park but I moved in 1965 to Chicago. I had an appointment scheduled with him the day after he passed and I am so sorry and shocked!!
I
Alice Horwich
June 6, 2020
Heather Sortino
June 6, 2020
We've known Dr McCreary ever since he was my husband's Chief Resident at UIC Medical Center decades ago. Since then, he has treated (and guided) three generations of our family. He was affable & kind, with a dry wit and always a twinkle in his eye. He was also the most brilliant diagnostician I've ever seen; and a dedicated teacher to Physician's Assistant students at UIC. To say I miss him doesn't even begin to describe it--right now I'm too numb and shocked to even process that he is gone.
Sandy (& Bob) Andina
Friend
June 6, 2020
Jim was a great doctor. He was a colleague of mine for many years at Weiss Hospiral. I loved working with Jim. He will be missed by me and his patients
Mike Goldberg
Friend
June 5, 2020
We have been patients and friends with dr. McCreary for almost as many years as he has been in practice. Such a truly fine man and humanitarian. He has helped us so wisely over the years as health issues have come up. He was so knowledgeable and humane. This is truly a big loss for anyone who knew him. I am in total shock and disbelief. Will miss him terribly.
Bruce and Joyce Lowis
Joyce Lowis
Friend
