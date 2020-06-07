Dr. James McCreary was an excellent doctor and I enjoyed my many visits with him. I grew up one and a half blocks from where he lived in Oak Park but I moved in 1965 to Chicago. I had an appointment scheduled with him the day after he passed and I am so sorry and shocked!!
I
James T. McCreary, M.D., age 73, of Oak Park passed away June 3, 2020; U.S. Army veteran (Vietnam); beloved husband of Linda Lee; loving father of Christine (Keith) Odeen, Karen (Paul) Hawk, Daniel (Kelly) and Matthew (Jessica Yee) McCreary; cherished grandpa of Alexis Odeen, Wesley, Miles and Elliott Hawk, Everett, Madelyn, Warren and Harlan McCreary, and Leo and Finley McCreary; dear brother of Eugene (Rosemary) and Timothy (Genevieve) McCreary, Mary Wiles (Matthew Barnard) and the late John (the late Linda) McCreary; fond uncle and cousin of many. Dr. McCreary was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He practiced internal medicine in Chicago for over 40 years. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org) or a charity of your choice. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.