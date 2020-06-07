We've known Dr McCreary ever since he was my husband's Chief Resident at UIC Medical Center decades ago. Since then, he has treated (and guided) three generations of our family. He was affable & kind, with a dry wit and always a twinkle in his eye. He was also the most brilliant diagnostician I've ever seen; and a dedicated teacher to Physician's Assistant students at UIC. To say I miss him doesn't even begin to describe it--right now I'm too numb and shocked to even process that he is gone.

Sandy (& Bob) Andina

Friend