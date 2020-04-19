|
James T. McGrath, Sr., 82, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. James was very active with the Catholic Church and was a permanent deacon at St. James Church in Arlington Heights for over twenty years. James' passion outside of his family and the church was the world of business and sales. James worked in sales for over 50 years and was the founder of a successful, family-owned religious goods company, where he worked alongside some of his children. In typical Irish Catholic tradition, James is survived by his six children, James (Lora) McGrath, Jr., Michael (Beth) McGrath, Kathleen Wresch, Sean (Janice) McGrath, Kelly (Darin) Brandt, and Patrick (Joie) McGrath; and seventeen grandchildren: Kelci (Brian) Suchecki, James McGrath, III, Malorie Drevline, Alexandra Drevline, Aidan McGrath, Jacob McGrath, Keenan Wresch, Delaney Wresch, Kaley Wresch, Brianne (Beck) Chase, James C. McGrath, Brooklyn Brandt, Colbie Brandt, Patrick L. McGrath, Blake Ary, Sophia Ary, and Camden McGrath. James is survived by his five sisters, Julie Ann McGrath, Mary Margaret Baumgartner, Eileen Kozlowski, Susan Penn, Kathleen McGrath, and one brother, Thomas McGrath. James is preceded in death by his parents, James McGrath and Connie (nee Koch) McGrath, and his brother John "Jack" McGrath. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. James Church, Arlington Heights, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020