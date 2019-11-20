|
James T. Minorini, of Highwood, Il, passed away on November 16th. Preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Joanne (Zagnoli) Minorini. Brother of Steven Minorini, MaryAnne (Anthony) Recchia, and John (Mary) Minorini. Uncle to Rachel and Anthony Recchia, and Olivia, Emma and Tommy Minorini. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00am until time of funeral service 11:00am at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Church, 134 North Ave. Highwood, IL 60040. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019