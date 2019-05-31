|
Retired CCSD. Loving husband of Kathleen (nee Stalder); devoted father of Kelly (Derek) Milligan and Maryellen; proud grandfather of Conor Milligan; beloved son of the late Barrett and Elizabeth Moran; cherished son in law of Ruth (the late Patrick) Fleming; dear brother of the late John, retired CPD (Connie), the late Barrett, retired CPD (Barbara), Loretta (the late John, retired CCSD) Logalbo, Kathleen (Thomas) Corso, Kevin (Katherine), Thomas, retired CFD (Bernadette); loving brother in law of Mary Stalder; proud godfather of Maureen (Brendan, CFD) Hehir; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews; fun loving friend and neighbor to so many. Proud graduate of St. Mel High School. Jim's greatest loves were family, friends, cars, and fishing. He left a lasting imprint in our hearts. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019