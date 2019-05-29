|
James T. Ryan, 86, of Tucson, AZ formerly of Glenview, passed away May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Maryann Ryan nee Frenzer; loving father of James, Susan (Robert) Barrett, Kathleen (John) Linehan, Jennifer (Mark) Hansen; cherished grandfather of 11; dear brother of Late John (Shirley) Ryan, Michael (Shirley) Ryan, Mary Ann (James) Rechtien , Jane (Thomas) Carrell, and Patrick (Jayne) Ryan; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 31 from 3 to 7pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 1 at 10 am at Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Techny Towers, 2001 Waukegan Road, Techny. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aid for Women, 8 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60603 or Pio Decimo Center, 848 S. 7th Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85701. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019