James Thomas Kelly beloved husband of Patricia nee Hester; dearest father of Kevin (Katie), Brian (Nicole), Sean, Eamon, Mary Ann (Chuck) Stewart and the late Jimmy; dear grandfather of Shannon and Brody Kelly; loving brother of Josephine (Liam) Leech, Danny, Kathleen (Tom) Hennelly, Noreen (Martin) McLaughlin, Theresa (Gerry) Fahy, Eileen (Pat) Melville and the late Mary Cassidy; fond uncle and grand-uncle of many; Native of Fohenagh, Co Galway, Ireland. Family and friends are asked to meet Monday 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park RD (at Prospect), Itasca for a funeral procession to St. Walter Church, Roselle. Mass 11:00 am; Those attending the Mass must wait until a Church staff member comes to your car and escorts you into Church fulfilling all Covid procedures. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to JDRF, www.jdrf.org would be appreciated. For info call 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com ** For those who cannot attend the Mass, you may watch it LIVE on St. Walter's website www.stwalterchurch.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.