Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:45 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Road,
Geneva, IL
View Map
James Thomas "Jim" Kowalkowski Obituary
James Thomas "Jim" Kowalkowski age 77 of Maple Park. Beloved husband of Patricia Loui Kowalkowski. Loving father of Jim (Sandy), Ken, and Anthony (Rebecca). Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Miles, Rachel, Lily. Dear son of Bruno and Rose. Fond brother of Ray (Nancy), Cookie Skopec, Larry, Father Bruno O.P. Funeral Prayers Wed, April 24 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant.Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Geneva. Visitation Tues, April 23, 3 pm to 8pm with wake service at 7:45 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Rt 38), Geneva with Deacon Greg D'Anna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hesed House, 659 S River St, Aurora, IL 60506 or the St. Peter Community Food Pantry, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134. Info 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
