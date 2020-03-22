|
|
37, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home in Wayland, Mass., surrounded by his family, a little more than a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He was a graduate of Northwestern University and "a law school outside of Boston," and spent his career at the Wilmer Hale firm in Boston, but his greatest achievement was the life and family he created with Jennifer, his partner in life and love. They were a consummate team, through times good and bad. A devoted father, Jim made sure to ingrain in their twins, Calvin and Oliver, and daughter Juliette, the important things in life: good books, Legos, all things Disney, video games and the value of a well-timed joke. In addition to his wife Jennifer and children Calvin, Oliver and Juliette, Jim is survived by his parents Maureen and Thomas Lux, his sister Kathryn (Joshua) Rudawitz, nephews Samuel and Jack Rudawitz, niece Eleanor Rudawitz, grandparents Richard and Velma Lux and Dolores Carney Shipp, aunts Julie (Dan) Rosenbaum, Mary Beth (Phil) Pacsi, Karen Mix, Susan Carney, uncle Steve (Megan Garvey) Carney, cousins Evan Carney, Jamie Kettleson, Adam (Mollie Baxley) Pacsi, Dominica (Sean) Vanderhoof, Ellen (Raziel) Shields, Dominic Rosenbaum, Declan Carney and Brendan Carney, mother-in-law Julie Cheung, father-in-law Jimmy Cheung, brother-in-law Dr. Jimmy Cheung and countless, devoted friends. Jim is preceded in death by grandfather Thomas Carney, aunt Kathleen Carney, uncle Michael Carney and step-grandfather Dr. John R. Shipp. Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation at this time. A private funeral service will be held, followed by burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. The family plans to hold joyful celebrations of Jim's life in Boston and in Chicago when all are once again able to travel and gather. In the meantime, the family invites you to send stories, pictures and memories you wish to share to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Lux Children Educational Fund in care of Thomas Lux, 130 Black Bear Drive #1312, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For his full obituary, visit DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020