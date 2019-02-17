|
|
James Thomas McCarty, 75, of Chicago, died January 22, 2019. A native of Winnetka, James was the son of the late Irving James McCarty and Mary Duffy McCarty. Survivors include a sister, Josephine McCarty Lonning and her husband Stephen Kent Lonning and nephews Patrick Kent Lonning and Eric Joseph Lonning. As a notable athlete and student, he attended Saints Faith, Hope and Charity School, New Trier High School and Beloit University. James was a pioneer resident of Thresholds/Grais and a leader of the Members' Council. His activities at St. Jerome's Parish included membership in the Tip Toppers. James was considered an authority on the history and geography of Chicago. All who knew him will remember him as a gentleman. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of James T. McCarty to Thresholds, 4101 N. Ravenswood, Chicago IL 60613. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019