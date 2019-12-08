Home

Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
James Thomas Wilkes Jr.


1932 - 2019
James Thomas Wilkes Jr. Obituary
February 18, 1932 to December 1, 2019

James Thomas "Jamie" Wilkes, Jr. was born February 18, 1932 in Harvey, Illinois, the third of four children born to James T. and Helen Wilkes. He died peacefully at age 87 with his wife of 42 years, Bonnie, at his side.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you feel led, donations can be made to Cornerstone Academy, 1111 N. Wells, Room 403, Chicago, IL 60610. https://www.cornerstonechicago.org.

To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
