February 18, 1932 to December 1, 2019
James Thomas "Jamie" Wilkes, Jr. was born February 18, 1932 in Harvey, Illinois, the third of four children born to James T. and Helen Wilkes. He died peacefully at age 87 with his wife of 42 years, Bonnie, at his side.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you feel led, donations can be made to Cornerstone Academy, 1111 N. Wells, Room 403, Chicago, IL 60610. https://www.cornerstonechicago.org.
