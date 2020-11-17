1/1
James Traynor
1927 - 2020
James Traynor of Westchester, age 93. Beloved husband of Bridget, nee Deely; loving father of Michael (Linda) and the late Kenneth Traynor; proud grandfather of Zachary (Nikki) McKenzie, Ronan and the late Dylan Traynor; great-grandfather of Raegan Traynor. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Infant Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
19
Funeral
09:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
