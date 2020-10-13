1/2
1929 - 2020
James Triantafel, age 91, born in Boston, MA on October 6, 1929, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Loving husband of Stella, nee Vaselopulos, for 65 years; dearest father of Nicholas (Ann) and William (Martha); proud grandfather of James, Demetri and Bella Triantafel, and special step great-grandpa to Alyssa Zito. Preceded in death by his parents, Nickolas and Catherine Triantafel, his brother Stephen Triantafel and his sister Anita Hatzis. Sincere and caring to all, Jim was a fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Jim was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, and served from 1950 – 1954. He was a member of the American Legion Hellenic, Post 343, Past President of AHEPA, Chapter 388, and past parish council member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. In light of the current healthcare guidelines, face masks and proper social distancing are mandatory. Visitation, Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. The Funeral Service is private, however you can watch it live by visiting www.stgeorgechicago.net. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial tributes may be made in James' name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, or to the USO online at www.USO.org. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
