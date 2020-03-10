Home

James V. Bjorkquist

James V. Bjorkquist Obituary
James V. Bjorkquist, age 75, a longtime resident of Mt. Prospect passed away March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine, nee McFadden, for 51 years; dear father of Mary (Stephen) Boros and Mark (Bridget); proud grandfather of Connor, Kaylee, Nicholas, Thomas, and James; cherished son of the late Nels and Ethel; fond brother of the late Bud and Ron. Visitation Wednesday, March 11 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Thursday 9:30 am proceeding to St. Emily Church. Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or

www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
