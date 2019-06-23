Home

St Zachary Catholic Church
567 W Algonquin Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
Des Plaines, IL
Interment
Following Services
St. Adalbert Cemetery
James Victor Brodnicki passed away June 19, 2019. James was the beloved husband of Laura Brodnicki; Loving father of Thomas and Jeffrey Brodnicki; Cherished grandpa of Tyler and Griffin Henry; Dear brother of Loretta Kalina; Adored uncle of Maryann Gorski and Edward Kalina. James was the VP controller for Dominick's for 21 years. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26 from 10am until the time of Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
